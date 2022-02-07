Bauchi High Court Unveils New Strategy to Check Touts

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

In a renewed efforts to check the activities of court touts that are defrauding unsuspecting persons, Bauchi State High Court of Justice has unveiled its new security embossed legal forms that will be strictly issued to clients by Commissioners of Oath in the State.

This was disclosed by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Barrister Emmanuel Danjuma Subilim in an interview with our correspondent in his office weekend.

Subilim cautioned the general public and corporate organisations not to fall prey to the nefarious activities of the court touts and to avail themselves the new improved services of the courts.

“The activities of Court Touts issuing legal forms like affidavits and other related documents to unsuspecting clients of the Courts has prompted us to come up with innovative ways of checkmating their activities”.

“These touts forge our legal forms and fake our stamps, roaming around the court premises, on the lookout for unsuspecting members of the public to defraud. Some of them are staff of the judiciary, while others connived with the staff to perpetrate the illegal act. And the irony of it is that, these unsuspecting members of the public pay even higher rates to these touts than what is obtainable officially,” he said.

“Moving forward, the legal forms and other related documents that we will be issuing to our clients comes with multiple security features that is impossible to forge and also gives it a genuine legality,” said Subilim.

The chief registrar also called on Commissioners of Oath to be vigilant and monitor the activities of touts in their respective areas of jurisdictions.

Subilim further revealed that the high court has embarked on awareness campaign to enlighten the general public and corporate organizations on the availability of the new security encrusted legal forms that gives validity to their to their documents and actions”.

“We are also using the electronic media like radio, television and our social media handles to further enlighten the general public on the availability of the new legal forms and other innovations embarked upon by the State Judiciary. This is to ease the processes of obtaining all their affidavits and other legal documents as may be required”, he said.

