Ardova’s Acquisition Advances Enyo’s Mech Tech Initiative

Leading indigenous and integrated energy company, Ardova Plc has reiterated its commitment to upscale Enyo’s MechTech initiative to drive a more effective workforce among auto mechanics and Technicians. MechTech is part of Enyo’s Corporate Social Investment drive to bridge the skills gap and enhance the productivity of mechanics in Nigeria’s auto industry. The programme is implemented in collaboration with Auto Medics Limited, an automobile repair and fleet maintenance workshop with state of art diagnostic tools and equipment with support from the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN).

At the close of the programme,’ selected graduands are deployed to Vehicon, Enyo’s Auto care centers to enhance productivity and improve customer satisfaction. Since its inception, the graduates have shown outstanding performance with viable impact at the service centers. Through Ardova’s partnership with Shell Helix, a renowned manufacturer and distributor of engine oil, other participants of MechTech are directly eligible to partake in MechSpark, a platform that enables the mechanics to become Trade partners and advocates of lubricants sales for the brand. Leveraging on the new business model between Enyo and Ardova, MechTech will be imbibed into Ardova’s autocare concierge, FIXXIT to enable the graduates to work in a continuous learning environment for further growth and impact.

Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of MechTech, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, Olumide Adeosun emphasized the company’s resolve to contribute to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals through MechTech as a means for capacity building.

‘‘Mech Tech is one of the outstanding initiatives developed by Enyo and upon acquisition by Ardova, we resort to making it a bigger platform. As a company that is keen on sustainable development, we are proud to improve on this initiative to develop competent mechanics and provide job opportunities for economic growth. Mech Tech creates the platform for participants to gain technical expertise in line with current standards of technological advancement. The long-term goal is to drive sustainability across the Oil and Gas and its related sectors’’.

Following its recent 100% equity stake and acquisition of Enyo, Ardova remains the largest downstream player in the Oil and Gas sector with 545 stations across 30 states in Nigeria. This also makes Ardova Plc Nigeria’s largest publicly listed downstream oil company.

Also speaking, an alumnus of MechTech, Halima Adeyemi said

‘‘MechTech has offered more knowledge and insight to providing solutions to automobile challenges. The programme was very engaging and has exposed me to a lot of approaches to auto repair. I continue to apply what I have learned from the programme and the results have been very effective.

Ardova Plc continues to leverage and provide opportunities for professionals to promote personal growth and economic development.

