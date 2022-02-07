Airsmat Partners Riceafrika to Provide Field Data, Empower Rice Growers

AirSmat has continued its quest to enhance agricultural productivity with the announcement of another enterprise agreement in principle with RiceAfrika.

In this partnership, AirSmat would deliver critical enabling technology for RiceAfrika platform which would help Rice growers improve their productivity and secure the supply chain of the future.

In a statement released by the company, RiceAfrika would use the technology of AirSmat to deliver unique agronomic insights with remarkable acre-by-acre precision and drive efficiency into invoice generation to rice growers that require services provided by RiceAfrika.

RiceAfrika’s team of experts would access this data to deliver value for some of their most valuable partners which include farmers that produce high-quality rice products.

Commenting on the development, the Vice President, Sales for AirSmat, Olasunkanmi Alabi said: “With drone, satellite, soil-level and IoT sensors, we are helping to transform the way farmers collect, manage, and interpret farm data. We are helping farm owners and farmers across to eliminate guesswork and drive day to day farm operations decisions with precision.”

Speaking further, he explained that “Precise, accurate data enables the tailored application of crop inputs and water resources, eliminating overapplication and overuse of products and delivering the insights needed for growers to optimise land stewardship.”

The AirSmat team stated that they were excited to support RiceAfrika on the mission to make quality rice available across Africa, ensure sustainability and empowerment of rice growers with the best-in-class technology to increase yield.

In this partnership, RiceAfrika has made commitments to its growers, customers, and stakeholders, likewise, AirSmat would continue to use its technology to demonstrate that farmers’ success, economic empowerment, and sustainable practices go together to grow food production to attain self-sufficient in Africa.

AirSmat since its inception, is working with many of the largest farms/corporations, and consumer-packaged goods companies to help drive efficiency and productivity through AI-driven digital insights. The technology is designed to help farmers with precision agriculture thereby eliminating guesswork in the farm practice.

AirSmat addresses the need to increase the efficiency and sustainability of the farming business by offering extraordinary access to real-time information that can help guide in-season decision making.

On the other hand, RiceAfrika is Africa’s first rice ONLY platform connecting all stakeholders in the value chain towards creating valuable interactions. Its objective is to use technology to improve rice production in Africa.

