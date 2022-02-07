Africa Requires Stronger, Better, Visionary Leadership to Grow, Say Buhari, Ahmed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have stressed that Africa’s growth and development would require strong, visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people.

According to the duo, such leadership would effectively strengthen institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

At a meeting yesterday, between both leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, headquarters of the African Union, Buhari, according to a statement issued by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, commended the efforts of the Prime Minister in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

He said: “You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make desired impact, especially in maintaining peace.”

Buhari urged the Ethiopian leader to stay focused on keeping the country together, in spite of the difficulties, assuring that Nigeria would continue to support efforts in peaceful co-existence and unity.

The president said Ahmed had provided strong leadership for the country, encouraging him to sustain the good work in ensuring even development.

On his part, the Prime Minister thanked Buhari for supporting the country over the years, on national and personal endeavours, particularly in encouraging unity and stability.

He noted that the African continent had been slow in growth due to conflicts, adding that the larger economies, like Nigeria and Ethiopia, should provide the leadership that will deepen progress and prosperity on the continent.

According to the Prime Minister, the resurgence of coups on the continent could further weaken institutions and reverse the gains of democracy, while appreciating Buhari for his position on zero tolerance for military interference in governance.

Ahmed said collective and visionary leadership would move Africa forward.

