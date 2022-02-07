Advertisers Elect New Officers, Elevate ED

The Commercial Director of Biogenerics Limited has been elected as the new President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN) at the sectoral group’s 19th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos.

Bunmi Adeniba formerly of Unilever Nigeria and recently appointed Marketing Director of Coca-Cola West Africa had been the acting president of the Association for the last 2 years.

Other exco members who were elected at the well attended AGM include Nwando Ajene of Nestle Nigeria as 1st Vice President, Yosola Atere of Mastercard as 2nd Vice President, Obum Okoli, High End Manager at Abinbev as Treasurer and Kenneth Iruonagbe of Tolaram as Publicity Secretary.

Speaking, Uwubanmwen called on all the members to come together to move ADVAN forward post-COVID lockdown. He also stated that his administration will ensure all the stakeholders in the integrated marketing communications work collaboratively to promote professionalism.

According to him, “The shared number of young people in the exco shows that the youths are taking over, and I believe they should be given the opportunity to make meaningful contributions at all levels of social life. This is good for ADVAN.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

