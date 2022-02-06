Will Hakeem Muri-Okunola Battle Sanwo-Olu for Governorship Ticket?

HighLife

At the end of the day, you have to admit that politics is a frightening domain. Human behaviour and character appear to be nothing more than an instrument to build and smash expectations, depending on personal and corporate interests. Otherwise, why are people still murmuring about Lagos Head of State (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, competing with Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the position of Lagos Governor in 2023?

It seems as if there is someone out to sow discord between the lineage of the political family to which Governor Sanwo-Olu and Muri-Okunola (also called HMO) belong. These rumour mongers continue to insist that there are plans underway to snatch the number-one administrative seat from under Sanwo-Olu. Even though HMO’s people have denied this rumour, the allegation is clearly gaining more ground as 2023 draws close.

A few weeks ago, on January 7 precisely, Sanwo-Olu was one of those who heartily celebrated the 50th birthday of HMO. And it has been obvious to all and sundry that HMO holds the greatest respect for the governor. Even though the latter is not responsible for HMO’s current position as Lagos HOS, both men are brilliant and share common values and patrons.

As the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has declared time and again, it is simply not true that they (the most influential body in Lagos’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress) have decided to swap Sanwo-Olu for someone else. The council stated that every action of Sanwo-Olu is worth celebrating since it is backed by the intention to make Lagos better. And indeed he has.

For what reason would they want someone else, someone who might not even want it, to replace Sanwo-Olu after just one term? And HMO of all people, someone with so close a tie to Sanwo-Olu that they can be mistaken for brothers?

Nevertheless, as some analysts have noted, it is better to wait and watch. Time reveals everything. If HMO will contest against Sanwo-Olu for the governorship ticket, he will. And if he won’t, he won’t.

