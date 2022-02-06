What is Akinwunmi Ambode’s Game

HighLife

Plan as He Gradually Regains His Voice?

This is not the time to keep a low profile, former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will tell you. So ahead of the state’s 2023 governorship elections with fossils and new blood emerging from rocks and trees and rivers, what is Ambode’s plan?

Ambode is the person in Lagos at the moment who ordinary people consider to be at the same level as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in terms of gubernatorial potential. After all, while Sanwo-Olu is governor now, Ambode passed the baton over to him albeit unwillingly. So there is a lot of weight to Ambode’s considerations and declarations.

Ambode has kept mute over whether he will contest against Sanwo-Olu for the honour of serving Lagos and Lagosians. Since he crept up from the ruins of his past life as the ex-governor who only got to be in office for one term and no longer, Ambode has commanded the attention of all and sundry. Of course, the spunk about him that netted him that gubernatorial spot the first time is still there, so it is no surprise that more people are turning in Ambode’s direction and then running the numbers in their heads.

His recent post on social media triggered many debates and raised quite some speculations on what is in the mind of the Epe-born politician.

Can Ambode possibly beat Sanwo-Olu? Well, one cannot say. These things have a life of their own. You think you have a respectable grasp of political outcomes and then life finds a way to surprise you. After all, who would have believed that Ambode would rise from the ashes and endear himself to the people again?

After facing pressure from all directions about his plans for 2023, the accountant turned politician tweeted: “The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

What a declaration! Indeed, that alone is enough motivation to respect Ambode again. Indeed, no political analyst can thump his chest on Ambode’s next move.

Who knows, his tweet might be an indication of another bid for the governorship seat or he might head to the Senate He might even decide to go to Aso Rock. Whichever way Ambode chooses, it’s going to be a ride of intrigues and excitement, that is sure.

Lagosians are waiting and watching!

