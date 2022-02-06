SHINA PELLER: MASKED CRUSADER

Loud Whispers

Hon Shina Peller is my friend, even though my other friend Magnus Onyibe is not particularly happy with him – Bro go sort Magnus out na, he no good o- anyways Shina Peller still remains one remarkable young and emerging leader.

Today, he is enmeshed in a very serious issue and I must commend him for his foresight, depth of thinking and purposeful engagement

Since I do not have any NSCDC personnel guarding me, I can jump into the matter very quickly. Let me say that I stand with Shina on this one – N100billion annual budget for a poor replica of the Police Force? It’s ludicrous my people.

Even though I do not totally subscribe to merging it into the force which although still needing manpower is already a heavy inefficient monster.

So even though I support the scrapping, we should slow down on the merger with police, we should look at maybe devolving it into state police or something for better policing at the grassroots. Just my thinking however if that is not possible, then maybe we can push it into the police and hope with effective and robust reforms we may achieve the efficiency required.

The NSCDC is a waste of scarce resources especially where there is no requisite and carved out role that they are doing now that cannot be done by the police.

Not only dem Shina. Why do we need a Federal Fire Service mbok, complete with Comptroller General who will be running around in a motorcade and siren? Abasi, this just kills me. Abuja as Federal Capital can have a Fire Chief and the rest devolved to state. Mbok, these are the things we should be looking at – Federal Fire Service?

Make I keep quiet before they come and remove my maiguard. Well-done my brother, well-done but abeg call Magnus before he releases your ‘nude’. Lol.

