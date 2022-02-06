Politics Not Like Business as Akanimo Udofia Loses out

Politics is not for the faint-hearted. Rather, it is a convoluted game with enough working parts to enervate the untrained mind. This is a lesson business people intending to cross the great divide to join their political brethren in the game ought to learn. But for Akanimo Udofia, the lessons came too late.

So if you know anything about the shadow contest for who will take over from Udom Emmanuel as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, then you know that Udofia was advertised as a top contender for the position. According to the marketers, Udofia had the cojones to vie for the position and clinch victory in the face of overwhelming odds. But that is not all.

The advertisers that held up the right hand of Udofia as in a wrestling match admitted that whoever Governor Emmanuel announced as his successor is very likely to succeed him. Then they figuratively thrust Udofia’s hand into the air, essentially asking people to pay their respects to the man whose business brass, generosity, and admirable foresightedness is sure to win the governor’s favour.

Recent events have shown Udofia’s marketers to be nothing more than noisemakers. Not long ago, Governor Emmanuel anointed Umo Eno, the current Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources as his successor. As you can tell, Eno and Udofia are two very different people.

So in the battle for Emmanuel’s hand, Udofia has already lost. According to Governor Emmanuel, Uno (who is a pastor) is the best choice for the gubernatorial position given his potential, character, and commitment to serving the people of Akwa Ibom. Moreover, Emmanuel stated that only Eno can continue his widely acknowledged star-spangled legacy.

So now that Udofia failed to get Governor Emmanuel’s hand in approval, what is to become of his gubernatorial aspirations? Flushed down the drain? Maybe. Maybe not. One thing is certain, however, and that is that Udofia has learned something about why the chicken crossed the road only to die.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

