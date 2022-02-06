Nigerian Idol Premieres Tonight

With two new judges D’banj and Simi, joining Obi Asika for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol which will premiere tonight on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, fans can expect an entertaining show.

Beginning with the weekly show covering the auditions leading to theatre week, and then the live shows which will start in March, viewers would experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from the judges throughout the audition episodes.

This year’s edition is sponsored by Bigi Drinks, while Binance is the co-headline sponsor. The reality singing competition is also available on the online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

