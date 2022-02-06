NGA, UNIJOS AND THE ART OF SYNERGY

Oji Onoko

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), University of Jos, Professor Rahila Gowon elegantly stepped on to the podium. Smartly dressed, she was the epitome of beauty and brains. Her verdict elicited tumultuous applause from the capacity-filled Prince Tony Momoh auditorium. “The Department of Fine and Applied Arts is very important because it not only provides knowledge to students but it provides skill acquisition opportunities for students,” she had said.

This was a validation from the highest quarters on how serious the University of Jos takes the study of fine and applied arts. The significance was even more poignant as she was representing the vice chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya at the event organised by the National Gallery of Art (NGA) to showcase the artworks of the lecturers and students of the department, tagged Art Fair Jos.

The date was Thursday, January 27. Earlier, the Director General, NGA, Chief Ebeten William Ivara outlined the reason for the art fair. “In putting today’s event together, NGA seeks to encourage the creative spirit of the Jos Art School, and recognise the immense contributions of staff and students alike, to the growth of the art school, since its inception in 2013. I must commend the staff and students, whose works are on display here today, for putting forward a rich array of expressive pieces that represent the very best of art tradition, spanning the life time of the department. In exhibiting side by side with their lecturers, it is hoped that the students will realise the heights they can attain in their artistic pursuits, and be prompted to aim higher in their academic endeavours. It is also hoped that this synergy will produce an entrepreneurial package that will be the delight of art lovers and all who will visit the fair.”

He explained that over the years, NGA has lent tremendous support to the promotion of art education and development, through various programmes targeted at enhancing the artistic development of both art instructors and students alike. “NGA is delighted and proud, to support the Department of Fine and Applied Arts of the University of Jos, and pledges to continue to do all within its power, to promote Art Education in the country.”

On his part, the Chairman, Governing Board, NGA, Ambassador Umaru Azores Sulaiman commended the parastatal for rolling out the visual arts of Plateau State through its elite institution the University of Jos for all to view and appreciate. He said the move indicates the extent NGA is willing and ready to go in showcasing Nigeria’s diverse art. He showered praises on the Jos Art School for achieving so much within a short life span of eight years. “The Art School boasts of highly-rated lecturers in all aspects of visual arts with graduates doing the school proud around the country. The focus on this school by NGA, therefore, is timely.”

Little wonder the erudite Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Gowon expressed sheer delight at the success of the art fair which featured paintings, sculptures, textiles, graphics and ceramics with many tagged on the opening day. “It will aid revenue-generation, skill-acquisition and art appreciation in Nigeria,” she declared.

How apt!

• Onoko writes from the National Gallery of Art, Abuja.

