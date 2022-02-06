NBA Africa Celebrates Launch of Its Nigerian Office

NBA Africa celebrated the launch of its Nigerian office on Friday, February 4 at Alara in Lagos. The evening reception followed the league’s launch of Africa’s first floating basketball court at the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, in partnership with Hennessy, a night before.

The evening event was attended by NBA Africa strategic investors and partners, former WNBA and NBA players Astou Ndiaye, Olumide Oyedeji and Obinna Ekezie, as well as various stakeholders representing sports, entertainment and media industry. The highlight of the event were music performances by Ayra Starr and DJ Spinall.

The new office is led by Vice President & Country Head Gbemisola Abudu and is the league’s third office on the continent (Johannesburg, Dakar).

In her new role, Abudu is responsible for leading the league’s basketball and business development initiatives in Nigeria, including grassroots programming for youth, elite player development, relationships with current and prospective marketing, media and merchandise partners, and social responsibility efforts that improve the lives of youth and families in Nigeria.

