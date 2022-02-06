Moneybag Taiwo Afolabi Completes New Mansion

Nigeria continues to churn out personalities that are virtually bent on breaking common sense with their astonishing accomplishments. How long ago was it that the Group MD of SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi, opened Marriott Hotel, a monster of a place of hospitality services, to the public? And before you blink your eyes to take a closer look, Afolabi again throws together enough money to construct another massive structure?

Such is the way of adulthood and everyday life that one cannot strike the forehead with the palm and suddenly grow wiser or wealthier. Even so, Afolabi’s recent chain of achievements drives one to attempt this fruitless endeavour.

According to those in the know, Afolabi decided to inspire the people of his hometown in Ijebu-Ode by erecting a mansion that is virtually unmatched in the reputable town. Even the most conservative estimates of Afolabi’s expenses as a result of this decision state that it runs into the tens of millions of Naira. And while these numbers are frightening to ordinary people, they really are nothing before the seemingly boundless treasure troves of Afolabi and his peers.

At this point, however, those that could be labelled Afolabi’s peers might not be up to 10. If the completion of this mansion sets Afolabi apart in the Southwest, then the establishment of Marriott Hotel raised him to the point of threatening the biggest and richest five in Nigeria.

Then again, it might just be that Afolabi simply wants to build a mansion from within which he can do generous things for the Ijebu people. But isn’t that what was said about him regarding Marriott Hotel before the project was completed?

One can only say that Afolabi has enough wealth to rival some Nigerian states, enough courage to display this wealth, and enough standards to use the wealth to bring about the most violent reactions in the hearts of other people.

