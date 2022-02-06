MARCELLINE OSULA: A FINE DAME

Loud Whispers

Let me take time out to celebrate Mummy. Mummy who is in her early 80’s is Dame Marcelline Osula, mother of my brother Julian.

Nothing beats a mother especially a mother like this that has so diligently contributed to society especially in strategic areas like hospitality and philanthropy.

For those of you who know Benin very well and frequented that ancient city in the 80s, you would have heard about or even stayed at the Motel Benin Plaza Hotel. That was the crown of hospitality in the City in those days. She was the spirit behind it, positioning it as the trigger and core for the modernization of the city.

She also had made tremendous impact in philanthropy and it is no wonder that His Holiness Pope Benedict xvi conferred on her the Knighthood of The Order of pope St. Sylvester

Here is wishing mummy the very best in life and to also generally inform her that on my next visit, na me and her. Lol

