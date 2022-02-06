Lawmaker Clarifies Proposal to Merge NSCDC with Police

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller yesterday clarified the bill seeking to absorb the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) into the Nigeria Police.

Peller, currently representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State, explained that the proposal was not to cause disaffection, but avoid duplication of functions and foster growth and development.

He made this clarification at the Progressive Youth Festival held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan under the theme, Organising to Negotiate a Better Deal for the Youth yesterday.

Peller had proposal a bill seeking to scrap the NSCDC and absorbed the agency into the Nigeria Police to avoid duplications of functions and mandates.

Shortly after the proposed bill was announced at the House of Representatives, the leadership of the NSCDC in Oyo State ordered the withdrawal of its officers attached to Peller, a decision which was later rescinded by the National Commandant of the Corps.

The festival was attended by the APC Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon. Bolaji Repete, son of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Kabiru, son of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Ajibola and daughter of the late business mogul and politician , Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Derinsola

At the youth festival yesterday, the lawmaker said the bill “is not about scrapping NSCDC, but merging it with the Nigeria Police Force to achieve better results in policing.”

Peller charged youths across the federation “to take advantage of their numerical strength to assume leadership positions in the various political parties and government at all levels.”

Peller urged youths to embrace the ongoing call for full participation in politics, describing as unfortunate the misconception of some people over the proposed bill.

He explained that the bill “does not in any way seek to render people jobless rather the bill proposes the transfer of assets and personnel of the NSCDC to the Nigeria Police. In other words, assets and personnel will be absorbed by the Police so there won’t be loss of jobs.”

He charged thousands of APC youths from Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, and Kwara, at the main bowl of the stadium, to ensure full participation in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The lawmaker stated that they should see the election as their own time to effect positive change that would transform the country into “a land of our dreams”.

Peller further encouraged them to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), saying with their PVC they are better placed at vantage position to effect the needed change to rebuild the nation and set the country on the path of progress.

Also at the festival, Derinsola charged the youths to come out en masse to participate in the forthcoming general election to ensure that problems facing the country are cured.

She said: “Now is Youth o’clock. This is your time to take part in decision making . Go out and make sure you collect your PVC. It is only through this you can have a voice in the affairs of the country.

“It is through this you can determine who is your President, Governor, and all other elected officials. This is your party, APC, a party of the progressives. Please make use of this opportunity now.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

