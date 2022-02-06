I’m Nigerian for All Nigerians, Says Saraki

A former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has said that if he is allowed to lead, Nigerians will “have a greater sense of what it means to be truly Nigerian”.

In his verified Twitter handle, Saraki said Nigerians have been divided along ethnic and religious lines, instead of focusing on critical issues and the capacity of aspirants, and how they can make the country progressive.

He wondered why citizens would allow issues of the past to shape their future when they could work together and be united.

“For quite some time now, as a nation, we have focused on the old arguments of ethnicity and regional sentiments, instead of capacity, competence, and other critical issues,” he tweeted.

“However, whenever we watch football and when it is time to celebrate as Nigerians at weddings and other social engagements, we are united. Why should we allow past issues to drag us back and define us? Why do we focus on the old issues that do not define our future?” he queried.

