Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria Goes Live

Yesterday, February 5, the much anticipated Glo Battle of the Year (BOTY) premiered on the telecommunications company streaming platform Glo TV. The 13-episode series brings the thrills and chills of the show that will keep viewers spellbound.

Launched on October 13, 2021, and with auditions concluded in Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos, the Glo BOTY reality TV show is hosted by the

award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun and will chronicle the journey of young and talented Nigerians leveraging Globacom’s unlimited brand promise to unleash their potential and achieve their dreams of wealth, stardom and global domination.

The first 11 episodes including the premiere episode capture the thrills, drama, backstories, dance floor theatrics as well as the joy of qualification and pain of disqualification as the dancers battle through to the regional qualifiers. Episodes 12 and 13 would be live episodes featuring the semi-final and final events in Lagos as the judges observe and pick a winner in each battle category. The ultimate winner will go on to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition in Japan.

As the competition progresses, the participating dancers will receive support and mentorship from seasoned and award-winning dancers like Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

BOTY competition has been running for over 10 years on the global stage with Nigerian dancers and crews attending. However, this is the first time Globacom is putting its weight behind the competition and bringing it to the mainstream. The company aims to help young talented Nigerians unleash their potential. “The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has. We are confident that with the unlimited talents on display, the viewing audience will be in for an exhilarating experience,” it said in an earlier statement.

About N84 million winning prizes have been slated for contestants and viewers of the show. No doubt, whoever emerges winner of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria competition will be walking in the footsteps of legends and will represent Nigeria on the global stage.

