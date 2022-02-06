Five Days After, Three Crewmen in SEPCOL’s FPSO Explosion Found Alive

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Five days after a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, belonging to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) exploded in Warri, the company Sunday announced that three crew members aboard the ship had been found.

A statement by the company signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Ikemefuna Okafor, indicated that one unidentified body had also been noticed floating around the vessel , Trinity Spirit, located at Ukpokiti field (OML 108).

“We can confirm that three crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need.

“Furthermore, in the early hours of Sunday 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO. The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained,” it stated.

An earlier update provided on Saturday by the company had confirmed that the fire had been extinguished, while the search for whereabouts of the crew on board was ongoing.

