DERE OTUBU: BELATED CONGRATULATIONS

Loud Whispers

People like this you need to know. Strong pedigree, strong network and powerfully intelligent with a huge dose of humility as spice.

There is someone I am really not joking with. He continues to contribute to the economy through some very powerful platforms, playing in Power, Finance and Insurance amongst others.

Anyways, that is how I walked into his office last week and learnt that he was now the Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company which he claims is the most profitable and best run Disco in the country.

I hugged him o. I had gone to discuss my new play Ogiame Erejuwa 11 which is coming up this Easter at Amaju Pinnick’s powerful venue when I stumbled on the news. Dere who used to be a director at Access Bank is one of the new wave business leaders that have really worked very hard to enshrine efficiency and transparency on all the platforms he is part of; hence my undiluted admiration.

I wish him well in this appointment, even as I am very sure that this would also be a walk in the park. Congrats my Lord.

