Daura Emirate Doesn’t Give Chieftaincy Titles for Money, Says Emir

Crowns Amaechi Dan Amanar Daura

Nseobong Okon-Ekong, Chiemelie Ezeobi and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Dr Umar Farouq Umar, yesterday stated that the emirate does not confer chieftaincy titles on personalities within and outside the country because of their financial status or political positions but based on merits.

This is even as the monarch urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve peace, economic revitalisation, development and progress of the country.

The traditional ruler explained that only individuals with prerequisite qualifications and track records in terms of humanitarian services, irrespective of their religious, tribal, political and race, were given traditional titles by the emirate.

Speaking while conferring the chieftaincy title of Dan Amanar Daura (the Trusted Son of Daura) on the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in the ancient city of Daura, the emir said he had no regret conferring the chieftaincy title on the minister.

He said: “I want to assure you that this Emirate is giving different traditional titles to both people in the North and southern parts of the country, including the white men and whoever deserves to be given the chieftaincy title.

“Nigerians should not insinuate that the emirate is looking for money or has no money. I want to announce to all Nigerians and everybody here that this emirate doesn’t give chieftaincy titles because of money or any position.

“I had never given chieftaincy titles because of money, fear of somebody or position. We give chieftaincy titles based on merit and to help our masses who God will ask us hereafter,” the monarch explained.

“I call on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Muhammadu Buhari as he governs our nation in the phase of numerous changes to achieve peace, economic revitalisation, development and progress of the country,” he added.

He reiterated that the emirate conferred the traditional title on Amaechi to reciprocate his kind gestures in Daura and for initiating the establishment of the University of Transportation, saying the varsity would boost the education and the economy of northern states.

He added that a rail station with necessary facilities would soon be constructed in Daura for the benefit of traders, particularly those associated with import and export businesses.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include Minister for Sports and Social Development, Mr Sunday Dare; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo; Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd); Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Muhammadu Koko; Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers’ Council, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, among others.

Also, contestants for the National Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirants for various offices turned the palace ground and its environs into a campaign arena with publicity materials and praise-singing supporters.

Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu was also turbaned as the new Tafida Babba Daura at the event.

