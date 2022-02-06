Court Jails Two Persons for Illegal Firearm Possession

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced Adewale Ogundele and Ibrahim Amoje to one-year imprisonment without any option of fine for illegal possession of firearms.

The presiding magistrate, Oluwakemi Adebo recently sentenced Ogundele and Amoje to one-year imprisonment without any option of fine after listening to both the prosecution counsel and the accused persons.

According to the magistrate, both convicts were found guilty of illegal possession of firearms in the state.

The convicts were arrested on October 16, 2021 by men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police and charged to court for the role they played at a political gathering held at Ake Palace, which was later disrupted and created pandemonium in the area. Consequently, they were charged for being in possession of firearms without licence while three witnesses testified against them.

The political gathering was described as being illegal and not recognised by the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The gathering said to be a state congress of the APC was meant to elect a State Executive Council that would be parallel to the one supervised by the National Secretariat and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, loyalists of Governor Dapo Abiodun gathered at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, designated by the APC National Secretariat for the state congress, which had in attendance the national committee and the officials of INEC.

