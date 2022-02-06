COUPS: ARE WE SAFE?

Loud Whispers

As at last count, na five. I hear one almost happened in Guinea Bissau and although all of this is happening in Francophone West Africa it is becoming scary o.

No military anything is better for any country. Military in government remains an aberration and everything including circumcising the soldiers be done to ensure that no country goes back into the dark days of military government.

It then now behooves the politicians to put in place strong governance and stop all these ‘monkey in the snake shadow’ type of governance where the general population gets the wrong end of the stick.

Yes, we can maybe trace directly these military opportunism to the general regional insecurity as thrown up by the activities of renegades, we cannot still discount the ambitions of these soldiers and the general dour economic situation in the region to all of these.

Please in Nigeria, we should not even think of it. I cannot at this my age be allowing one yeye soldier to come and be flogging me koboko because I yab am for paper.

Democracy, even the worse kind that we are witnessing today, is still better than the very best of military opportunism. There is nothing to miss about the military in governance so those of you who have begun to say, ‘ if na IBB…….. which yeye IBB, please anybody who has a vision should subject themselves to the stress of democratic process and structures no matter how stained or wobbly.

I’d rather die in a democracy than live in a ‘militocrazy’. Mbok, if he ever happen again in this my life time, let them give me 24 hours’ notice let me pack all my things, rush to Ojuelegba to get all the condiments for Afang so I can enjoy a life in self-exile on the beaches of Brazil ogling at the lovely bottoms of those Brazilian ladies. Thank you.

