Confusion in Sapele as Gunmen Assassinate Vigilante Commander

Olusegun Samuel

Sapele, a historic commercial town in Delta State, was Friday night thrown into mayhem as unknown gunmen brutally killed Vigilante Commander, Victor Lucky.

Victor, an anti-cultist crusader, was killed few minutes after he left the venue of the wake keep for the burial of the mother of another popular crusader for social justice and former Commissioner for Youth, Chief Omolubi Newuwumi, at about 7:00 pm Friday night at the Okpe junction, Sapele.

Eyewitness accounts told THISDAY that Victor was accosted by his assailants numbering about five with AK-47 rifles and in a tinted SUV car at the popular Okpe road junction, and shot him at close range.

After shooting him to death, according to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen escaped unchallenged, even though the incident took place a few meters to police and army checkpoints in the ancient town.

One of the accounts noted that the barbaric nature of killing the vigilance commander triggered confusion as shops and businesses close as early as 7:00pm, while tension reigned in the ancient town till daybreak of Saturday.

Residents of Sapele, who had been living in fear for years before the advent of Victor’s vigilante group, lamented that they had lost a hero and a crusader.

One of the residents, who spoke with THISDAY, said Victor, backed by a former Commissioner, Chief Omoluabi Newuwumi, single handedly fought and battled violence crimes by cultists to almost a standstill in the last five years.

He blamed the police for not doing enough to protect Victor and his vigilante group for their efforts in trying to bring criminality to a halt in the town, saying with his death, the town is longer safe for indigenes and residents.

When THISDAY visited the family compound of the slain vigilante commander, large and angry youths were seen guarding the family while access was denied to see the mother and wife of the youthful Victor.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliu confirmed the unfortunate incident, noting that the police had arrested three persons in connections with the murder and investigation is on going.

While dismissing rumour of any kind, the commissioner said those arrested “are already making useful information about the incident and ensured that the Command will get the assailants apprehended very soon.

“Yes, I am aware of the killing of a vigilante commander in Sapele, and as I speak with you, three suspects have been arrested in connection to the unfortunate incident and they are giving useful information to the police.

“I have also directed that the case and suspects be sent straight to the Command headquarter for further discreet investigation and I want to assure you that very soon, the assailants will be brought to book,” Aliu said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

