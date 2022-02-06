BUNDESLIGA: Bayern Beat Leipzig to go Nine Points Clear

Bayern Munich edged an entertaining game with RB Leipzig to go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller slotted in a rebound after Peter Gulacsi parried Robert Lewandowski’s shot but Andre Silva poked in an equaliser.

Lewandowski scored a powerful header from Kingsley Coman’s cross before Christopher Nkunku’s clever finish for seventh-placed Leipzig.

Bayern won it when Serge Gnabry’s shot was deflected in by Josko Gvardiol.

It was a 310th career Bundesliga win for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, equalling the record of fellow goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen, who are third, on Sunday.

