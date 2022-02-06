BOLA TINUBU: MY CANDID ADVICE

Loud Whispers

I have thought very seriously about this. I have put in hours of very deep thoughts before I reached this conclusion.

I think Asiwaju Tinubu is on the brink of immortality. I think he is about to join the realms of the founding fathers, the Awo, Azikiwe and Sarduana clan, if he can just be strategic and move with a little bit of sense.

Today the man sticks out. Out of over 200m people he is the man. The focal point and the spotlight. He is the core of Nigeria politics today. You cannot begrudge him that, he has worked so hard and deservedly so, has earned it.

It is even looking like the exalted position of the Presidency may even be too small for his stature and that is why I want to give him this advice.

I think a further push at the presidency, even a successful one, will leave his stature and image weak and if you now add an average presidential run, the mystique is over.

So, my thoughts are that he should step down, anoint someone and have that person installed and pronto we will now have the ‘Asiwaju era’ in our national history.

So, Nigeria will be divided into three epochs – Colonial times, founding father times and Asiwaju era. Simple.

I am telling you. That is immortality. That is ephemeral, that is Awo and Azikiwe terrain, that is Lord Lugard terrain and not even the presidency will entice me if I was in Asiwaju’s position today.

Doubts about his background, doubts about his financial life, doubts about his style of politics will muddy him and get worse as we get closer. He will be stoned with tomatoes; he will be spat on and he will be turned into a monster and if he loses then it all just goes into the dustbin. If he wins, he will be so rubbished that he will use the first few years of his Presidency to reinvent himself and that is why baba, I am saying, let’s look at the other side.

Just think about it.

