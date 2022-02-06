Blackmailer on the Prowl: Demola Seriki Rubbishes Social Media Story about Nigerian Embassy in Spain

HighLife

It has been some time since notable public administrator and politician, Demola Seriki, took up the ambassadorial mantle to represent Nigeria in Spain. Ever since then, the dossier on the man has only grown larger to accentuate his good works, especially when some high-profile individual visits Seriki. Well, that dossier has now been splattered with dirt.

Not long ago, a blog article with ‘The Nigerian Embassy in Madrid Spain is a Mess’ as its title made big news. The article recounted in fantastic measures how Seriki was doing his best to live as good a life as possible in Spain. The ambassador was accused of turning himself into a small deity, driving a posh vehicle, threatening his local (Nigerian) staff with forced retirement every time things didn’t go his way; and more.

The author of the article claimed even further that Seriki had already fired seven of his staff, consequently offering up Nigeria to be mocked by the Spaniards. This angry allegation painted Seriki in the flame-red colours of a devil.

But Seriki clapped back at the article, chalking it up to the work of disgruntled staff who were not impressed with the shaking up he did when he arrived at his duty post in Spain. Did he own and drive a Range Rover in Spain as the article claimed? Yes! However, he brought the vehicle from Nigeria having paid for it with his own money, not looting the government’s coffers. And he did this because there was no representative car when he arrived in Spain.

The ambassador also stated that the total number of staff at the Nigerian outpost in Spain was supposed to be 15. Somehow, that number had increased to 25. So, to save Nigeria some cash, Seriki opted to remove the redundant staff. He even offered them opportunities with similarly capped monetary returns. But they refused.

So there we are. A case of blackmail against an ambassador that is perhaps doing his job? Time will tell.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

