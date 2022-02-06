Bauchi Gov Charges Traditional Rulers to Tackle Abduction

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has lamented the spate of abductions in Toro Local Government Area (LGA), asking the local council, traditional leaders and residents to be vigilant.

He expressed this concern during the distribution of empowerment packages to the beneficiaries of Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) in Toro LGA yesterday

He said he would continue to pay attention to security challenges in the state, revealing that Toro LGA “is the place most disturbed in the state because of its geographical location and not that the people of Toro LGA are criminals or they are harbouring criminals.

“It is because of the movements of criminals from the North-west, from the North-central and even within the North-east. It is an incubation center. People moving from Toro, going to Tafawa Balewa, going to Dass LGA, going to Alkaleri”, he added.”

He urged the people of Toro LGA to understand that security “is a communal issue. We have the joint task force that is always paying attention to Toro but I am disturbed by the spate of abduction, by the spate of insecurity.”

Mohammed added that it “is the only local government that is almost defying the solution. But we are going to do more and we are doing more.”

The governor described the people of Toro as law-abiding citizens while attributing the security threat to the influx of people from neighboring states into the local government area.

He, therefore, called on the local council and the traditional rulers “to open their eyes. We are welcoming strangers to come and be with us. But we do not welcome criminals into our state.”

Mohammed decried that Lame-Burra forest, which is one of the largest forests in the country, was being destroyed. As a government, he said, stronger measures are being taken to put a stop to it.

He said the state government has paid attention to the gap in infrastructure in Toro LGA, pledging to construct road from Mararraban Gumau to Gumau town, Rishi to Tulu, Rimin Ziyam to Palama and to Dass LGA before the end of his tenure.

While stating that PDP is different from the other parties, the governor explained that whatever his government does is doing it on behalf of the PDP being the pedestal that took him to office.

