Attempted Coup in Guinea-Bissau Claimed 11 Lives, Says Minister

Buhari receives briefing

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, but which was aborted by loyalist forces leading to the death of 11 people.

On the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Nigerian President on Sunday met with Senior Minister and Guineau Bissau Minister of Foreign Affairs, Suzi Barbosa, who gave graphic details of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

According to her: “They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare”.

Responding, President Buhari pledged to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country at the shortest possible time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

