Asaba Monarch Warns Delta North against Political Manipulation

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien has cautioned the monarchs and leaders of thought in the senatorial district to guard against manipulation by certain politicians aimed at dividing them for their selfish interests.

Edozien, also the Chairman, Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, said Anioma Congress, an offshoot of the forum, leaders and people of the district, remained the authentic umbrella body for championing the interests of Delta North.

He made these remarks at a session with journalists at the end of a meeting of the forum yesterday. The meeting was attended by over 25 traditional rulers in the senatorial district.

The traditional rulers harped on the need for the area to remain united in order to respond well to issues affecting Delta North and to make desired progress.

Edozien explained: “We know that any people who cannot live together cannot make progress; getting together, planning, articulating, moving forward.

“We, the people of Anioma, have set up organisations over the years for us to survive and progress. The traditional rulers who have been ruling the people have their own meetings.

“That is the Anioma Traditional Rulers’ Forum. But jointly we have the Anioma Congress. The common people, the political class, all our intelligent people meet together to deal with political and other issues.

“They meet under the auspices of the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Chief Benjamin Elue. When necessary, the whole body – the traditional rulers and the congress meet together, and that constitutes the Anioma People’s Forum.

“These have been in existence and still in existence, there is no vacuum. The Anioma Congress does not exist and is trying to carry out a coup, and there is no room for that”.

He urged Delta North monarchs and leaders to adopt an open mind approach to the issue of who becomes governor after the incumbent, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who hails from the senatorial district.

The monarch said they were yet to take any position on the much-talked-about zoning of the position in 2023, noting that issues like which ethnic group and which district should get it were yet to be trashed out by Delta North leaders.

He said: “We called a meeting to address the issues because ethnic groups are coming out to say they want to contest the governorship election. They want support. We called the meeting to address the issues. As the general in our midst, give us time to deliberate and make up our mind.

“When they come, we will call a meeting to address them. For now, we are open to aspirants for consultation but we will see how things develop, and then we will know what to do. We supported Okowa on the ground of rotation.

“If Isoko comes now and insists that it is their turn, what do we tell them? This is open for discussion. With time, we will take a position on zoning when we might have had consultation with our political class because some of the issues have not been discussed.”

