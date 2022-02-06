AMACOS Elects Pioneer EXCOS

The 1994 set of the Association of Mass Communication Students (AMACOS) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta yesterday elected its pioneer executive members in Lagos as part of the re-union party organised by the group.

Apart from the election, the re-union party, which was attended by over 50 members of the set, also provided a unique opportunity for old friends to reconnect physically after 27 years of leaving school.

The ambience of the event created a convivial mood for bonding amongst old classmates, most of whom had not seen one another since they left school in 1994. Even members in diaspora were not left out of the groove, as a link was provided for them to join the party/proceedings virtually.

Eight members of the group were elected unopposed to run the affairs of the group for the next 2 years.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Ayoola Ajasa, who is also the Provost, College of Broadcasting, Abeokuta commended members for the peaceful and seamless election.

He noted that although all the elective positions were unopposed, the Electoral Committee still had to go ahead with the election in order to legitimize the process.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kayode Yeku, the association listed the newly elected officers to include – Ladi Arowa –President, Omololu Adeniyi – First Vice President, Olumuyiwa Ojelabi – Second nd Vice President, Stella Sawyerr – Secretary, Biola Otitoloju-Financial Secretary/Treasurer, Kemi Titilola- Social Secretary, Kayode Yeku- Public Relations Officer and Eniola Jentry – Welfare Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Arowa, currently the Managing Director of Agenda Media promised to pilot the affairs of the group along with the other Exco members with a view to deepening the already existing cordial relationship amongst the members of the group, while also aiming at the all-round development of the Department of Mass Communication and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

He solicited for the unalloyed support of all members in achieving the onerous task ahead. Arowa singled out the pioneering efforts of Mrs. Olaitan Anidugbe and Mr. Adeola Olaleye, both of whom have worked relentlessly to coordinate the affairs of the group, culminating in the election of new officers of the group.

