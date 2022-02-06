14 Edo Lawmakers-elect Write Ayu, Seek Intervention

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 14 elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly who were not inaugurated have petitioned the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to prevail on Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, to resolve the issue.

The petition dated February 4, 2022, and signed by Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror, on behalf of the 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) members titled: ‘Re-Unlawful Exclusion of 14 Elected APC Members of Edo State House of Assembly from Parliamentary Duty,” asked Ayu to use his position to prevail on Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu and their agents to immediately cause the integration of all members of the assembly to protect the Nigerian democracy, which they said they believe PDP also stands for.

The letter delivered to Ayu read: “Chairman sir, it will be our honour to meet with you. If you so desire, explain our plight in better detail. While looking forward to hearing from Your Excellency, kindly accept assurances of our highest consideration.

“Representations were severally also made to the National Assembly, members recommended that a proper inauguration be done, but were ignored by the Governor Obaseki.

“Our resort to legal redress has also not yielded fruit, as Edo State High Court failed to hear the case till date for the third year running due to the influence of the government (Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu) through her then Solicitor General now Attorney General, Mr Wole lyamu. The eighth judge is presently handling the matter without hearing yet.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was invited to use a legal opinion on the matter after which he wrote to the Inspector General of Police and relevant authority of the state, interpreting provisions of the Constitution and recommending that the inauguration of elected members of the house be conducted.

“The Edo governor and his deputy similarly did not comply with this advisory of the highest national legal authority, to integrate Edo House of Assembly members, as the law requires.”

The lawmakers-elect pleaded with Ayu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to use their positions to prevail on Obaseki to get them sworn in so that they would perform the duties for which they were elected.

