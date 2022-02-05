Zee One Shows Perfect Ways to Speak Love Fluently This Valentine

Of all the things in the air, love is the best! Zee One is so excited to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, with Bollywood fans by dedicating the entire month to thematic movies and drama series.

Everyone has a different love language. Whether they prefer acts of service, quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation or receiving gifts – Zee One has the perfect way to win over their hearts.

Zee One, a sister channel of Zee World, is on affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes.

“With romantic dramas, romantic series and romantic comedies, we will be speaking the language of love fluently this February! If your love language is quality time, then there is no better time and place to plan a date night right in front of your screen with Zee One any day this month,” Ejiro Okene, CEO, DeepVision, the media buying representatives of Zee One in Nigeria said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

