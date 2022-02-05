StarTimes Announces Pay-per-day for AFCON Final

Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal will come up against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday at 8 pm, as 2017 runners-up Egypt take on 2019 runners-up Senegal.

With a pay-per-day option, football fans can see all the best action of the match live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

The Egyptian Pharaohs are chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal’s Teranga Lions anticipate their first title.

Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.

This was Egypt’s third extra time in the tournament, after defeating Ivory Coast in the last 16 and Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time in their semifinal match.

Among European-based stars at AFCON, Mane’s big influence in matches involving Senegal is only comparable to Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah’s influence on Egypt.

Neither player has had the honour of lifting the trophy so far in their illustrious careers.

StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes at the most affordable rate in the market with an option to pay-per-day which is N320 for classic subscribers and N400 for subscribers on super bouquet.

“Active subscribers can watch on the go by downloading StarTimes ON mobile app and linking it to their decoders, at no extra cost, to access the same content on up to three mobile devices. Also, non StarTimes users can also watch live on the StarTimes-ON app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime.”

