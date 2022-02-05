Senbanjo Calls for CSR to Reposition Apapa

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo has called on corporate bodies in her domain to support her rebuilding vision for a new Apapa -The Port City- through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

She made the appeal while on a courtesy visit to Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN) Wharf Road, Apapa.

The Council boss intimated the flour and pastry giant of her administration’s vision to transform the local government to a modern port city, safer, cleaner and conducive for business to thrive.

She called for partnership with FMN in the area of environmental aesthetics.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of FMN, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya said his firm had never joked with its CSR functions and had always ensured a sustainable environment wherever they operate with focus of education, health and power.

Mr. Olusanya explained that FMN had helped in rehabilitation of roads, clearing of drains and rebuilding of school in the past. He promised FMN’s support to the local government.

