Pizza to Go …

An American space company, Northrop Grumman, has moved into the food delivery service with seven pizzas heading to the International Space Station or at least the kit and food to make them. Most food delivery companies have a delivery time or it’s free offer so this will probably be free.

This might seem a silly use of resources but it does demonstrate how far the science programs have progressed and yet we can’t deliver food to hungry people in our local areas much less to countries where many people are suffering famines. The volcanic explosion near Tonga has shown how difficult the process can be under difficult circumstances.

Despite being a fan of local pizza deliveries I am hoping that Science can come up with a way of getting food to everyone or help them to produce the food locally.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

