Ondo Varsity Students Protest Incessant Road Accidents

Fidelis David in Akure

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo yesterday protested against incessant fatal road accidents near their campus, mostly caused by articulated trucks plying the university community.

The latest protest was fuelled by an accident that claimed the life of a former student of the institution simply identified as Michael, on Thursday in one of the trouble spots in Akungba.

Also, on Tuesday five persons died instantly after a truck carrying spaghetti crashed. Akungba Akoko, is gradually becoming a town of horror with repeated news of truck crashes occurring every week.

THISDAY gathered that the accident which triggered the protest was caused by a hit-and-run truck driver who killed the youngman and was subsequently trailed to neighboring town of Oba-Akoko, where he was arrested around 10p.m. on Thursday.

The angry protesters converged on the main gate of the school holding placards with ‘save our souls’ inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs.

Also, vehicular movements in the town were restricted by the protesters for several hours, causing traffic gridlock.

Meanwhile, the Management of the institution has postponed the ongoing examinations, to avoid breakdown of law and order.

A terse statement reads: “The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, has expressed serious concern over the incessant rate of accidents claiming the lives of students of the university.

“In view of the accident that claimed the life of a former student late evening of Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, Management has decided to postpone today’s examinations. This is to honour the departed soul. A new date for the examinations will be announced later.

“The Management is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders on what should be done to address the ugly trend, and put an end to vehicular accidents in the University town.”

In the same vein, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sympathise with families of the victims of the accident.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said he received the news of the accident with a heavy heart.

The statement reads: “The Governor said the incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that have claimed indigenes and students lives in the past.

“In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu had ordered that a barricade be mounted at the troubled portion of the road to prevent heavy duty trucks from plying that route.”

Akeredolu, while commiserating with the people of Akungba Akoko as well as the family of the victims, expressed disappointment over people’s penchant for money over lives.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives, and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.

“On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of incessant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted. It was expected that no heavy duty vehicle would ply that road again. However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for heavy duty trucks to pass for a token.” the governor regretted.

He therefore, warned all community leaders, youth leaders or representatives, and other residents of the town to immediately desist from the unwholesome act of flaunting the governor’s directive by opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

Akeredolu said government would henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man this barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

The governor assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no distance time as the design for the road is ready, stressing that the road, being a federal road, shall not impair his determination to save lives.

Akeredolu expressed concern over the needless death of the residents, especially students whose dreams and aspirations have been cut short in their prime.

