Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa Star in ‘Singing Sin’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Principal photography is set to kick off for Ifan Michael’s latest project, ‘Singing Sin’, a feature film set in the 70s. Set in a time of people coming out of colonisation and finding their own style and voice. The Michael directed period piece follows the intriguing tale of two fierce female characters, their journey towards self-discovery and the conflicts in their personal lives.

Confirming the new project in a GQ South Africa exclusive, the award-winning director revealed that the story would center on the lives of some strong independent women who risk it all for their dreams.

Michael said: “I’ve always been intrigued by the lives of women in the 70’s, what it felt like at that time. I wanted to approach the subject matter musically, but also to explore some really important themes like self-image, ambition and the complexities of relationships.

“I want them to recognise the morals and the story of the film. It is a film about survival. It is a film about the sacrifice that people make for the things that they love. It is about the prize people have to pay so can be heard.”

The forthcoming film will see superstar actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde star in the lead role alongside On-Air-Personality and social media influencer, Toke Makinwa, with the announcement of other cast members to follow in the coming months.

Speaking on her role, Ekeinde siad: “I am always happy to see projects that are women inclusive, both in front and behind the camera and that keeps pushing the envelope with the stories they tell.

“These are the stories that I have always championed and will continue to champion.

And with ‘Singing Sin’, we have an opportunity to dive into that world, a world controlled by women, each with their different journeys.”

On her part, Toke Makinwa said this about the Cheta Chukwu scripted: “When I got the Singing Sin script, I was very intrigued by the character. I am a women’s woman.

“I love women empowerment. I love seeing women flourish, shine, beat odds and surpass the limit that’s been placed on them. I love the era Singing Sin is set in and the themes it explores. I’m excited about the entire project and I can’t wait for the world to see the magic that we are going to create.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

