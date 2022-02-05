Okonkwo Battles Townsend, Richarlison for Everton Goal of the Month Award

Teenage Anglo-Nigerian striker, Francis Okoronkwo has been shortlisted for Everton’s Goal of the Month award for January, informs the official website of the club.

The 17-year-old has been nominated for his effort in a 4-2 loss to Manchester United in the U18 Premier League on January 22.

Okoronkwo’s strike is one of seven shortlisted for the Goal of the Month and in his bid to win the accolade he faces competition from first team stars Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Richarlison.

Other nominees are Everton Women duo Anna Anvegard and Claire Emslie, and development squad attacking midfielder Stanley Mills.

At the AON Training Complex, Okoronkwo brought the game to parity with an angled strike into the bottom corner five minutes into the second half.

Signed from Sunderland last September, he also found the net against Stoke City (U18 Premier League) and Sheffield United (FA Youth Cup) last month.

The skillful attacker who possesses impressive speed and movement was on the books of the Black Cats for five years.

