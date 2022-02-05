Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Rated Most Powerful Series-Production Model

Bennett Oghifo

With a system output of 620 kW (843 hp) and a maximum system torque of more than 1400 Nm, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (fuel consumption weighted, combined: 7.9 l/100 km; weighted, combined CO2 emissions: 180 g/km; power consumption weighted, combined: 12.0 kWh/100 km)[1] is a new milestone in the company’s history. The four-door coupé is the first performance hybrid and at the same time the most powerful series-production model of the brand from Affalterbach to date.

The combination of 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and electric motor ensures superior driving performance and outstanding driving dynamics with impressive efficiency at the same time. The new Edition model with its AMG green hell magno paintwork and numerous design highlights on the exterior and interior ensures an individual appearance. As of now, the E PERFORMANCE model can be ordered at a base price of 196,897.40 euros[2], the Edition for an additional price starting at 21,777.00 euros2. The market launch will take place in Europe from April 2022.

Mercedes-AMG is forging its own technical path to transport its hallmark brand DNA into an electrified future. To achieve this, the Affalterbach-based company uses, for example, technologies from Formula 1 in its E PERFORMANCE Hybrid strategy.

The concept includes an independent drive layout with an electric motor and battery on the rear axle. In the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, the system consists of a 4.0‑litre V8 biturbo engine with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery developed by AMG and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system.

