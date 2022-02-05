Lush Hair Unveils Academy in Asaba, Sponsors Free Training

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous hair attachment brand, Lush hair has sets up its academy in Asaba, Delta State , just as it announced a three-day free training for residents.

The training, according to the organization, would equip participants with knowledge and modern skills of professional braiding and bridal styling.

To deliver the exercise, Lush Hair said it was partnering with Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH) to be able to provide excellent learning environment, while ensuring maximum training impact and quality service delivery.

NABCOTECH is a reputable college of technology popular in the Eastern part of the country and boasts expertise in rendering vocational trainings across all fields.

Commenting on the opportunity, Coordinator of Lush Hair Academy, Mrs. Edith Okechukwu, stated that the workshop was designed for those in Asaba who intends to sharpen their skills and polish their creativity in professional hair making and styling, under the tutelage of experts who have paid their dues in the industry.

She said, “This is an ample opportunity which we hope that youths in Asaba would embrace, to build a sustainable career, lucrative business and most importantly, facilitate and improve their standard of living. Registration is compulsory and can be completed either online or at NABCOTECH.”

