Kellogg’s Splashes Cash Prize on Winners of ‘Super Stars Scholarship’ Contest

Omolabake Fasogbon

In fulfillment of its promise, foremost cereal brand, Kellogg Tolaram has rewarded winners of its ‘Super Stars Scholarship 3.0’ essay competition with N100, 000 each. The competition which was declared open last year September on World Breakfast Day received over 250 entries.

The entries were later assessed by independent assessors, out of which 100 outstanding essays were selected.

The contest required children between ages 5-12 to send in entries on the theme ‘My Perfect Morning’.

Speaking at the well-attended prize giving ceremony, Director, Science & Technology, Lagos Ministry of Education, Mrs. Grace Akinfoyewa commended the performance of the students.

She expressed that the initiative would prepare them ahead of their future career.

She said, “This points to the fact that we have got critical thinkers amongst us who are super determined to excel on all fronts. Most importantly, a big thanks goes to Kellogg’s for encouraging these kids in their quests towards becoming agents of change in the society in the nearest future”.

Commenting, Special Projects, Kellogg’s, Mr. Darlington Igabali explained that the competition which kicked off in 2019 was designed to sharpen pupils creative writing skills, while also bringing out their imaginative uniqueness.

He said that the initiative was inspired by the alarming numbers of elementary school students’ drop out in Nigeria, adding that the cash prize was meant to support pupils in pursuance of their education.

“Last year, the target of sampling 6 million school children nationwide was met and exceeded, providing the opportunity to a healthy breakfast diet, which we believe supports mental alertness and in turn contribute towards better academic performance”

Over 1000 consolation prizes were also given to other participants as a form of encouragement.

Also in attendance, Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of information, Tayo Ogunbiyi remarked thus, “I must commend Kellogg Tolaram for sustaining this life transforming project.

We acknowledge the unquantifiable impact of corporate organisations intervention in supporting government to ensure that every Nigeria child enjoys the benefits of quality education”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

