Hijab Crisis: Kwara Muslims Ask Govt to Set Up Commission of Inquiry

After Thursday’s violent attacks at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Kwara State over the wearing of Hijab, the Muslim Stakeholders Forum in the state, yesterday urged the government to set up a commission of inquiry to unravel the brains behind the killings and maiming of innocent Muslim parents in Ijagbo.

The Muslim group also called on the government to enforce its policy on wearing of Hijab by Muslim school girls in all government grant-aided secondary schools

During the violence on Thursday, one person was feared killed at the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the state chairman of the forum, Alhaji Isiaq Albdulkareem alleged that one of the parents of the Muslim students of the school, Habeeb Idris, was killed during the fracas that also left 11 parents injured.

He also alleged that the refusal of the school management to allow Muslim girls who wore Hijab into the school led to the violence at the school.

He called for immediate closure of the school and relocation of the students to other schools pending the resolution of the crisis.

The group also called on the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In his contribution, the legal adviser of the forum, Mr. Ibrahim Agbaje, said that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) lost the two cases it instituted at both the lower and appellate courts on the issue of Hijab wearing by Muslim school girls in the state.

He said that as at Thursday, there was no case instituted at the Supreme Court by CAN on the earlier judgements delivered by a Kwara State High Court and the Court of Appeal.

