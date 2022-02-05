Gunmen Sack another Security Camp in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely two days after gunmen sacked a police outpost in Ishau town in Kaffinkoro district of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State killing three policemen, another security camp, this time in Allawa town of Shiroro Local Government of the state was sacked by gunmen.

The invasion of the camp reportedly took place at about 10p.m. on Thursday.

According to reports, the gunmen numbering about 200 stormed the camp during which the operational vehicles, food items and some arms were reportedly carted away.

It was not immediately known which of the security outfits in the area managed the sacked camp.

It was gathered that there was an exchange of gun fire between the gunmen and the security operatives resulting in casualties on both sides but the actual number of people that died was not known.

Following the incident, the Allawa community has now been deserted as the villagers have moved to neighboring communities.

Another report has it that about 300 gunmen riding on about 100 motorcycles, invaded Mariga town in Mariga Local Government Area of the state and rustled over 300 cattle.

The incident, according to a source close to the local vigilantes in the area, though nobody was killed, the gunmen went away with almost all the cattle in the town unchallenged.

The incident occurred a night before the popular Mariga cattle market.

Police Spokesman DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for the confirmation of the story.

