Ex-governor Oni Dumps PDP for APGA, Picks Governorship Ticket

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former governor of Ekiti State and one of the governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Oni, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Oni who lost out in the recently conducted PDP Governorship Primary election to the winner, Bisi Kolawole, was said to have reached out to APGA for an opportunity to contest the governorship election using their platform.

THISDAY gathered that after some exploratory meetings between Oni’s associates and the leadership of APGA, a deal was struck to admit the ex-governor into the party’s fold and subsequently grant him a waiver to enable him to fly the flag of APGA.

APGA’s Vice Chairman (South West), Samson Seun Olalere led Oni’s associates to a meeting with the national leadership of APGA on Tuesday.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors had the national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye and National Secretary of the party and former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku in attendance.

THISDAY gathered from a source privy to discussions at the meeting that the team came to APGA at the instance of the ex-governor who has concluded arrangements to dump the PDP for APGA.

According to the source, “Oni has already registered with APGA and purchased its nomination form, having secured firm assurances that he will be substituted as the party’s flag-bearer for the Ekiti State Governorship election.”

As part of the plan to unveil his new platform, the source said that Oni is mobilising supporters who will accompany him on a long road march from Ikare Ekiti to the state capital, Ado Ekiti.

The road march which is meant to showcase the strength of his support base will have the supporters drumming, dancing and waving the APGA flag all throughout the march.

