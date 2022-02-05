Abia Govt Shuts Markets as Truck Crushes 6 People in Aba

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Government has shut down the Abattoir and the Ahia Udele Market located at the Waterside area of Ogbor Hill, Aba, following the death of six people crushed by a truck that crashed into the market.

The state Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Mr. John Okiyi, announced that the market closure was prompted by the fatal accident which occurred on Thursday after a truck bearing a container lost control and crashed into a market and killed six people, mostly tricycle operators.

He said that the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu “has directed the immediate closure of the abattoir/cattle market and the proximal Ahia Udele Market.”

To this end, the commissioner said that all those currently doing business at the abattoir “should immediately relocate” to the new Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West while those in Ahia Udele were directed to shift to the Good Morning Market, Aba.

Okiyi further stated that the governor “also directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies in ensuring compliance” to the directive.

“While we mourn with those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident it is important to state that the ministry of trade and Investment had long commenced processes to relocate the markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies,” he said.

Okiyi assured that the new abattoir would be ready “later this month”, adding that his ministry “will do everything possible to ensure that (affected traders and butchers) are properly settled to continue doing their businesses within a safer and healthier environment.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Nwanoruo, also said that the governor has equally directed his ministry to regulate the movement of trucks, trailers and articulated vehicles in the cities.

He therefore announced that, with effect from February 14, 2022, movement of trucks and trailers would not be allowed in Umuahia and Aba between 6.00a.m. and 9.00p.m.

Meanwhile a former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Emma Nwaka, has sympathised with the families of the “sad and unfortunate accident”, urging them to take solace in the Lord.

Nwaka, who is a governorship hopeful for Abia 2023, said that he was deeply saddened when he received the news that a trailer had on Thursday lost control and crashed into a market in Aba.

While he commended Governor Ikpeazu for his quick intervention and courage to swiftly relocate the Udele Market, which has become an eyesore, to a new place, he prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

