2023: Jos Catholic Archbishop Cautions Politicians against Engaging Thugs

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos Archdiocese, Dr. Matthew Ishaya Audu, yesterday cautioned politicians against engaging youths as thugs during the 2023 electioneering activities.

Archbishop Audu gave the caution in Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State during the 10th year marriage anniversary of Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi, member representing Kokona East constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The Archbishop envisaged that using youths as thugs is going to be more dangerous in the near future as it would continue to threaten the peaceful co-existence in the country.

He said: “The thugs you are using today may turn up against you tomorrow and it will be detrimental to peace and societal development. I advise you all, especially the political class, to play the game by its rules as the 2023 general election is gaining momentum.

“Do not add to the numbers of thugs on ground, as it is easy to create thugs but difficult to maintain them,” he warned.

While quoting different verses in the Holy Bible, the Archbishop urged husbands and wives to be loyal, respectful and show love to each other for their marriage to continue to last.

“Happy is the husband of a good wife, the number of his days will be doubled. A loyal wife rejoices with her husband and he will complete his years in peace. Also, husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself,” he maintained.

This was even as Archbishop Audu equally advised husbands and wives against divorce.

Also speaking, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, David Ajang, urged the celebrants and other parents to continue to inculcate moral values in their children in the interest of their families and for the overall peace and development of the society.

Governor Abdullahi Sule while congratulating Ogazi for clocking 10 years in marriage, appreciated men of God for preaching the gospel of peace to their followers in the state.

“I want to thank the men of God for supporting us to achieve peace in the state. Without peace, we will not be here today. I want to offer my personal donation of N5 million as my support for the development of the church,” Sule said.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, enjoined all couples to consider their wives as true partners, and not to see them as slaves in the interest of peace and for the overall development of their families.

The chief celebrant, Daniel Ogah Ogazi, said the thanksgiving was to appreciate God for protecting, guiding and blessing him and his family in the last 10 years of his marriage.

