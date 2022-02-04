Why Did Rihanna’s Pregnancy Reveal Cause Such A Stir?

Vanessa Obioha

Was it the photoshoot? Or the fashion? Or about her fans going gaga over her new status?

Of course, the Barbadian singer is not the first international celebrity to reveal her pregnancy on social media. Yet, Nigerians, in particular, haven’t stopped talking about her pregnancy reveal.

The conversation was either centred on the music producer Don Jazzy’s heartbroken disposition over the pregnancy news of his longtime crush or the congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities. While some messages were skimmed, others seemed to get on the nerves of the netizens.

For instance, when Timaya posted a picture of him and Rihanna on Twitter, he immediately became a trending topic with many tweeps astonished that he was very familiar with the singer. Others chose to look at the height difference between them.

In Seyi Shay’s case, the singer-songwriter’s post about knowing Rihanna’s pregnancy status last year before its announcement on Monday raised eyebrows. Like Timaya, she became a trending topic.

In other parts of the world, particularly the United States, Rihanna was mostly lauded for her art of the pregnancy photoshoot. The series of photos captured by photographer Miles Diggs showed her and her beau, the musician A$AP Rocky on a street, posing lovingly for the camera.

The simple and casual way they dressed (Rihanna in a long pink puffer coat with gold buttons and ripped jeans and pearls and costume jewellery on her neck while A$AP donned leather pants, a denim jacket, hooded sweater and black beanie), and posed — sometimes strolling, other times, A$AP blowing a kiss on her head — ultimately toppled the tradition of celebrities looking dolled up for their pregnancy photoshoot.

As the New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman pointed out in an article, Rihanna’s pregnancy portrait achieved two major things.

“First, the evolution of street-style photography from guerrilla reportage to a new kind of fashion image-making (the visual equivalent of casual Friday); and second, the increasing use of social media as an exercise in image-building. It is a way for celebrities to communicate with their fan base and community, and offer up apparently personal and unvarnished glimpses of their lives in as varnished and controlled a way as possible.”

In Nigeria, the pregnancy photoshoot is steadily catching up, although some make the announcements after delivery. For instance, actress and singer Adesua Etomi released her pregnancy photos with her husband, singer Banky W after her child delivery. For fashion designer Toyin Lawani, it was a photo series to promote her products.

Whether celebrities choose to make the announcement earlier or later, the effect remains the same: drive fans crazy.

