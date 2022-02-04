We Always Fulfil Our Obligations to Clients, Says RevolutionPlus

Foremost real estate development company, RevolutionPlus insists that the company has always met its obligations to its clients.

The firm said this in a statement, adding that its businesses are transacted in a transparent situation while at the same time upholding the integrity of the company thereby ensuring that all subscribers to their estates are treated with fairness.

According to the statement issued in Lagos and signed by the management, while reacting to a complaint by one of its clients on social media, RevolutionPlus stated that the company would not take for granted the investment subscribers to its housing estates have made to the company and that the real estate company is built on integrity and trust which has remained its mode of operation over the years.

“We wish to state that as it is with every business entity, there will always be a few dissatisfied customers but issues are better resolved when grievances are directed to proper channels for prompt attention. The company advised.

While stating that there could be delays in subscribers getting their allocations due to factors such as default in payment or when a number of fully paid allocations to be sent to the surveyor for processing as a batch has not been completed.

RevolutionPlus also stated that inability of the subscriber to pay up within the agreed period of three to 18months and without any request for a payment extension, such a client will be out of contract and would be asked to either move to another estate with all previous payment transferred to the new estate or request for a refund with a 40% deduction as clearly stated in the contract signed at the commencement of the transaction.

RevolutionPlus stated that allocations in its over 40 estates located in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are done in batches and that between 2020 and now, it had done 40 batches of allocations in 26 of the 40 estates which include 14 estates in Lagos, three in Ibadan and Abuja as well as four in Abeokuta.

The statement further exonerated the company’s brand ambassadors Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abrahams and Broda Shaggy of any wrongdoings declaring that the management of RevolutionPlus led by Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja are committed Rotarians and people of proven integrity and that Bamidele is the chairman, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter.

