First Filler Unchained Vibes 3.0:  Spotlight on Embattled Filmmaker Mukhtar Aminu

Yinka Olatunbosun

He has only released the trailer to his drama series titled ‘Makaranta’ but had to flee from his home in Kano following the outrage from government authorities. Shortly after he released the controversial trailer, he was invited by the Kano State Censorship Board. While considering this invitation, his work station was ransacked in a violent manner by unknown persons and he took that as his cue to run for his dear life.

Aminu is just one of many artists from Nigeria who live in fear because of the way their artistic work has been received by authorities. The young film maker has been declared wanted for allegedly promoting immorality. At the monthly series held last weekend at the Freedom Park Lagos in honour of artistic freedom, Unchained Vibes, the embattled film maker in video call told the Lagos audience that his movie was primarily to equip young girls with sex education and gender equality. This movie was borne out of the growing teenage pregnancy and how they can protect themselves from sexually-transmitted diseases.

Meanwhile, the edition commenced with a brief performance poetry, followed by a keynote address by the revered actor and movie producer, Prince Jide Kosoko titled “Public Morality versus Artistic Freedom.” Kosoko’s movie ‘Amina Eleha’ was censored for its title on the allegation that it makes a mockery of an Islamic name when it was first received by the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board.

“As artists, we have a God-given responsibility to mirror the society, educate, enlighten and entertain. This responsibility however comes with a big burden, calling for appropriate balancing in using our artistic freedom in such a way that does not hurt public morality,’’ he said. He added that arts, especially movies and music, have the greatest influence on public morality.

“As for us, it is just necessary to dramatise whatever we want to correct,’’ he argued.

During the panelists’ session, chaired by culture activist, Jahman Anikulapo, other issues that threaten artistic freedom were broached by the speakers. For instance, the veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo observed that “the society still demonises the Nigerian female actress, treating her like a prostitute while using religion to subjugate them.’’

The human rights lawyer, Oluwadare Kolawole pledged his legal backing for any artist who is being victimized by the state for his artistic work.

Unchained Vibes 3.0 ended with the conferment of the Artist of the Month Award on Dokubo for her relentless fight for social justice. The monthly series ended with its founder, Ayo Ganiu thanking the audience for their continued support for the monthly series.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

