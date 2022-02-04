Two Nigerian Brothers Get Eight Books Published

Yinka Olatunbosun

Two Nigerian brothers, Emmanuel Omilusi, 10 and Martins Omilusi, 11 have made history in Europe by publishing eight books all at once. The public presentation of the books which was held on January 23 on the Island of Malta was attended by government officials, school administrators and students, the African community, amongst others.

The brothers who are students of Maria Regina School, Malta are Ekiti indigenes. While Emmanuel is credited with four titles namely ‘Loser Liam,’ ‘Stranded and Other Stories,’ ‘Haunted School,’ ‘The School Shooter and the Creepy Spy,’ his brother Martins has his own four titles namely ‘From the War Zone,’ ‘Finder of the Land’, ‘Soccer Academy,’ ‘Lost in the Woods and Other Stories.’ It came as no surprise since their father, Dr Mike Omilusi, a university teacher, is also a prolific author of almost a dozen books.

Dr. Omilusi who encouraged his children to write very early revealed that they might have been inspired by his own perennial preoccupation of research and writing but graduated to independent writings of their own.

“My school stories are relatable and sometimes from my experience. I would sometimes go for a walk and think of ideas. I write to entertain and inspire others,” Emmanuel said. His brother, Martins mirrored the same sentiment. “I mainly write fiction books because they help me express my ideas and thoughts to the world and I can get as creative as I wish to,” Martins said.

Ms. Josette Dalmas, Head of School, Maria Regina Qawra Primary School expressed her admiration for the boys’ effort. “I was really surprised when l saw the invite and discovered that some of our kids are already pursuing such huge dreams.” The Head of School also commended the parents for giving the young authors this opportunity to learn from home.

